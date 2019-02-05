AFC Champions League 2019 Qualifiers: Persija Jakarta beat Home United to move on to the next round

Ten more months of Asian continental action started today, with the AFC Champions League 2019 first preliminary round. The first round in itself threw a pretty interesting tie, with Singapore’s Home United facing Indonesia’s Persija Jakarta. Here’s how the match panned out.

Singapore based Home United missed out on the league title last season, finishing second to Albirex Niigata. However, their second-placed finished had a silver lining, with the Protectors qualifying for the AFC Champions League. On the other hand, Persija Jakarta went one better than their opponents in their own domestic league, narrowly lifting the title over rivals PSM.

Both the ASEAN teams were thrown in together in the East Region qualifiers and played out an interesting match.

Persija showed great intent right from the kickoff and established an early dominance. The Kemaroyan Tigers had their hard work pay off as well as they went ahead within the first ten minutes courtesy of an unfortunate own goal from Home United’s Ho Wai Loon.

The Indonesian side continued their dominance right till the end of the half, when they were stunned by Home United, who scored the equalizer via South Korean Song Ui-young.

As a result, the two sides went into the halftime break as they had started – on level terms.

Many fans had expected Home United to have a slight advantage coming into the second half due to their late goal. However, the Singapore side found themselves behind once again, nine minutes after the restart, with Persija’s veteran striker Beto Goncalves finding the net.

The two sides went back-and-forth from there as Persija held on to their narrow lead. The Indonesian league winners finally put the game to bed in the 84th minute, when Croatian forward Marko Simic scored to make it 3-1.

Persija will now face Australia’s Newcastle Jets on February 12.

Home United: Rudy Khairullah; Abdil Qaiyyim Mutalib, Faritz Abdul Hammed (Hafiz Nor, 74′), Ho Wai Loon, Aqhari Abdullah; Song Ui-young, Hami Syahin (Iqram Rifqi, 74′), Faizal Roslan, Izzdin Shafiq; Adam Swandi, Isaka Cernak.

Persija Jakarta: Andritany Ardhiyasa; Ismed Sofyan, Dany Saptura, Ryuji Utomo, Maman Abdurrahman; Ramdani Lestaluhu (Septinus Alua, 79′), Fitra Ridwan (Yan Nasadit, 71′), Sandi Darma Sute (Tony Sucipto, 46′); Beto Goncalves, Marko Simic, Rico Simanjuntak.

(Image Credits: Persija Jakarta)