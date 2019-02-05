LIVE: AFC Champions League 2019 – Home United vs Persija Jakarta

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the AFC Champions League 2019 first preliminary round match between Singapore club Home United and Indonesia’s Persija Jakarta.

There are three first preliminary round encounters scheduled for the day with Jordan’s Al Wehdat taking on Kuwait SC and Philippines’ Ceres Negros FC taking on Myanmar’s Yangon United FC as well.

Home United finished second in the Singapore Premier League last season and thus earned the opportunity to play in the AFC Champions League this season. Persija, on the other hand, won the Liga Indonesia last season.

The match will be played at the Jalan Besar Sports Centre in Singapore and will kickoff 7.30 PM local time. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the match right here.