AFC Champions League 2019 Qualifiers: Home United vs Persija Jakarta, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

A new year brings with it a new Asian season. That’s right, the AFC Champions League is back and that too with an enticing fixture, as Indonesia’s Persija Jakarta play Singapore’s Home United FC in the first preliminary round.

The 2018 AFC Champions League ended with Kashima Antlers beating Persepolis two-nil on aggregate. The Japanese side scored both their goals in the first leg, before surviving a Persepolis onslaught in the second; lifting their first title in the process. But now the real work begins, as Kashima Antlers go up against Asia’s best yet again in order to retain their title.

The road to the 2019 Champions League Final begins today, with Home United FC and Persija Jakarta meeting in the first preliminary round.

Singapore’s Home United finished runners-up to Albirex Niigata, qualifying for the AFC Champions League in the process. Meanwhile, over in Indonesia, Persija Jakarta lifted the league title but could only qualify for the first preliminary round of the premier continental competition.

When and where to watch the AFC Champions League tie:

The first preliminary fixture between Home United FC and Persija Jakarta takes place today, February 5, 7:30 PM SGT/6:30 PM Jakarta Time.

The match will be broadcasted via Facebook LIVE at 1 Play Sports.

You can also follow the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.com.