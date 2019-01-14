AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia vs Syria, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s finally here! The 2019 AFC Asian Cup has arrived. 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete in the biggest-ever iteration of the competition to claim the coveted trophy. Group B’s final set of fixtures kick off on January 15 with Australia taking on Syria.

Holders Australia play opponents Syria on the third match-day of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in Al Ain. The game will kick-start a month-long competition which will end with one out of the twenty-four contenders being crowned as the Asian Champions.

Syria and Australia are paired alongside Jordan and Palestine in Group B of the competition.

For the first time ever, twenty-four nations will compete in the pan-Asian competition instead of the usual sixteen. As such two additional groups have been added from which the two best teams and best of the third-placed teams will progress.

When to watch?

Match-day 3 of the AFC Asian Cup – Group B takes place on January 15 with Syria playing Australia at the Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium in Al Ain. It will be LIVE from 8:00 PM local time (12:00 AM SGT/HKT).

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

India fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Supporters based in Syria can catch the action live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Football fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can catch the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as on beIN MAX 1 and beIN MAX 2.

Football fans in the Australia can tune in to Fox Sports 505.

Palestinian supporters can catch the coverage on beIN MAX 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT or beIN MAX 2.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.