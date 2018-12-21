Reports: Al-Duhail set sights on ‘Korean Messi’ as Nam Tae-hee replacement

Qatari side Al-Duhail are keen on roping in Lee Seung-woo as a replacement for the injured Nam Tae-hee, according to reports.

Nam has remained on the sidelines ever since tearing his ACL during South Korea’s friendly against Uzbekistan in November.

The injury also meant he was excluded from Korea’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 squad. He is set to miss the rest of Al-Duhail’s season and they have acted quickly to seek out a replacement.

The Red Knights have set their sights on Nam’s compatriot Lee Seung-woo, who is currently plying his trade at Italian Serie B side Hellas Verona.

Lee, who came through Barcelona’s academy, is a prodigious talent and would slot into Al-Duhail’s side seamlessly.

He was rather surprisingly left out of Paulo Bento’s squad for the Asian Cup despite having been named in their 2018 World Cup squad and starring for Korea in the 2018 Asian Games, which they went on to win.

Al-Duhail currently sit in the second place in the Qatar Stars League just two points behind league-leaders Al Sadd.