Johor Darul Ta’zim FC look to sign young Malaysian star

As Johor Darul Ta’zim FC continue their preparations for their defence of the Malaysian Super League and their first appearance on the AFC Champions League, it seems they’re still looking to add more talent to the squad.

League winners for the past five years, JDT are facing a new challenge in the Champions League and have beefed up their lineup with big-named signings like Aaron Niguez.

And recently, the team sent out a message to their supporters on what their new plans are.

On various social media sites, JDT sporting director Martin Prest revealed that the team are in negotiations as they try to bring in young star Akhyar Rashid.

The 19-year-old currently plies his trade with Kedah and he is regarded as one of the top prospects.

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) have opened negotiations with talented youngster Akhyar Rashid, who was declared a free agent a fortnight ago. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/2Y5BQRGjIq — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) December 19, 2018

The club are looking to add depth to the squad ahead of a historic year that will see the Southern Tigers become the first Malaysian side to compete in AFC Champions League. Martin Prest, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC Sporting Director [2/2] — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) December 19, 2018

Having the distinction of being the first Malaysian club to compete in the AFC Champions League, JDT are in Group E of the competition, which starts on February, and are grouped with Korea Republic side Gyeongnam FC as they await the two remaining teams to fill the slots.