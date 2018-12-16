AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam star ruled out of continental showpiece

Vietnam defender Tran Dinh Trong is set to miss out on the AFC Asian Cup 2019 due to a foot injury. The 21-year-old was an integral part of the Golden Dragons side which defeated Malaysia to win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 on Saturday, December 15th.

In what is a troublesome news after the highs of Suzuki Cup, coach Park Hang-seo will have to find a suitable replacement for Dinh Trong as the youngster was a constant in his side throughout the recently-concluded tournament.

The defender is set to travel to Korea Republic for a surgery on his injured foot. It is is expected that he will be out of action for the next two to three months.

Apparently, the 21-year-old had sustained the injury during the 2018 V.League season where he plays for Hanoi FC. Despite that he played through the Suzuki Cup.

Vietnam have been drawn in Group D alongside Iran, Iraq and Yemen in the Asian Cup. They will start the tournament with an encounter against Iraq on January 8th at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

They will face Iran next on January 12th before squaring off against Yemen in their final group stage match on January 16th.