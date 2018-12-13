Thailand winger Mongkol Tossakrai has announced his retirement from international football after missing out on a place in the 27-member preliminary squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 that was announced by coach Milovan Rajevac on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Army United star was part of the War Elephants squad at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and had made three starts and an appearance off the bench for the team as they exited the regional tournament in the semifinals.

However, his shock retirement comes on the back of Thailand head coach Rajevac’s decision to exclude him from the Thailand squad that will take part in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 which is to begin at the United Arab Emirates next month.

“I think it’s time for me to leave the national team. I just want to say that whenever I had the chance to represent our country, I worked and fought really hard for the team and always gave more than 100 per cent,” Mongkol said while announcing his retirement.

“Also, I think it’s right time for me to say goodbye as it will also give our young players more opportunities to step up into the senior squad,” the attacker said.

Mongkol won 41 international caps for Thailand after making his debut for the nation back in 2013 and has 10 goals to his name.