Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac has defended the inclusion of PT Prachuap forward Siroch Chatthong and Bangkok United defender Peerapat Notchaiya in his preliminary 27-man squad for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

While most of the big-name players who were omitted from Thailand’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup squad are set to return, Milovan has also included a few surprising names in his preliminary squad.

The manager, however, defended his selections, saying, “I know that Siroch and Peerapat didn’t have a good season, but we’ve known them and have worked together many times.

“I personally think they will be good for the team, plus I have ideas to let them try some new positions. And Tristan Do, he often plays on the right flank for his club, and, well, I want to give him a chance to prove himself again.”

Following a disappointing #AFFSuzukiCup18, the BIG GUNS are back for 🇹🇭 THAILAND at the @afcasiancup! With Kawin, Chanathip, Teerasil & Theerathon back in, can @Changsuek_TH go far at #AsianCup2019??? 🐘🐘🐘https://t.co/DzUfQLrBPV — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 13, 2018

The War Elephants will begin their training camp on December 19th ahead of their friendly against Thai Honda FC slated for December 26th.

The manager will then announce the final 23-man squad for the competition before the team flies out to the UAE for another friendly, against Oman.

“We will let all the players [who were part of the AFF Suzuki Cup] fully recover and then get back together and start training on 19 December.”

“We will play a friendly game with Thai Honda FC on 26 December, and after the game, we will announce the final 23 players for the tournament in UAE.”

“We will be flying to UAE on 30 December for another friendly match against Oman,” Milovan added.