Azkals goalkeeper Patrick Deyto to miss AFC Asian Cup 2019 after undergoing hand surgery

Philippine Azkals and Davao Aguilas goalkeeper Patrick Deyto is set to miss the AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign after undergoing a ‘hemi hamate’ procedure to fix an injury involving his right middle finger.

The goalkeeping stalwart has posted the update regarding the surgery this morning December 13, 2018, noting that the injury has already been there even during the domestic league cup and the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaigns where he suited up to play between the sticks on both tournaments despite the condition (Deyto started during the Philippines’ second leg semifinal loss against Vietnam when first choice keeper Michael Falkesgaard could not step onto the pitch due to a groin injury).

“After playing the Copa Paulino Alcantara and the [AFF] Suzuki Cup with a chronic fracture dislocation in my right middle finger, I had to undergo a “hemi hamate” procedure yesterday to fix this injury,” stated the stopper via his Instagram account.

The recovery time needed after the surgery meant that it will be quite impossible for Patrick to play a part in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup this January 2019.

“I am sad to miss the possibility of being in the [2019 AFC] Asian Cup squad this January but I will support the team 101% and wish all my teammates good luck,” added Deyto.

Patrick Deyto has a total of 16 caps for the Philippines. He was a starter during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2014 tournament under head coach Thomas Dooley, helping the team reach the semifinal stage for the third consecutive time since 2010.

The Azkals begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament on January 7, 2019 against South Korea to be held at Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.