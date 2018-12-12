Southeast Asia might still be celebrating what has turned out to be an exciting AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, but the continent’s biggest football competition — the AFC Asian Cup 2019 — is already upon us with the kickoff less than a month away!

AFC Asian Cup 2019, the 17th edition of the continental championship, will this time be held at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 5 to February 1, 2019 with 24 nations from across Asia vying for the ultimate prize.

Among the 24 nations will be three countries from the ASEAN region as well — the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 finalists Vietnam, perennial superpowers Thailand and the up-and-coming Philippines.

With the whole of Asia counting down to the continental showpiece, the team bus slogans for each of the 24 teams have now been revealed.

The unique slogans which were created and picked by fans from across the world will be plastered on the team buses of each nations which will ferry the squad during the course of the tournament.

Here are the team bus slogans for the three ASEAN countries in the AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Thailand – “Changsuek together as one”

Thailand’s greatest strength comes from the unity within the squad. Though they suffered a shock exit in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 in the semifinal stage, their players were there for each other in the difficult moment and they will be hungrier than ever to make an impact in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. And hence, the War Elephants‘ team bus slogan “Changsuek together as one” seems pretty apt.

Vietnam – “Golden Star Warriors”

Vietnam are proving to be a force in these parts of the world and will be eager to take their exploits to the continental stage come AFC Asian Cup 2019. And their team bus slogan borrows from the Golden Star featured on the country’s national flag. It is safe to say that South Korean coach Park Hang-seo is indeed creating a young group of warriors who are more than capable of defending Vietnam’s flag.

Philippines – “To dream the impossible”

Philippines are coming to their first-ever AFC Asian Cup this year and it was something that seemed impossible for the nation even a decade ago! And the Azkals‘ fans have gone with a team bus slogan that exemplifies the rise of their national team and their target of dominating the sport in Asia. Though their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign ended in the semifinals, Sven-Goran Eriksson’s troop will be hoping to make a mark in the continental showpiece come January.

Here’s the full list of AFC Asian Cup 2019 Team Bus Slogans:

Group A

United Arab Emirates – Our time is now

Thailand – Changsuek together as one

India – Blue Tigers: The hope of a nation

Bahrain – Never say never

Group B

Australia – Heroes will rise

Syria – One team. One nation. One Syria

Palestine – We will triumph. We are Palestine

Jordan – Make Jordan Proud.

Group C

Korea Republic – We are the Reds!

China – Fighting for the same dream

Philippines – To dream the impossible

Kyrgyzstan – The White Falcons!

Group D

Iran – Eighty Million People, One Nation, One Heartbeat

Iraq – Lions always prevail

Vietnam – Golden Star Warriors

Yemen – Never give up.

Group E

Saudi Arabia – From the desert to the throne of the Continent

Qatar – We & the Nation of Pride are Fine

Lebanon – The Cedars are coming

DPR Korea – In the spirit of Chollima

Group F

Japan – Respect all, fear none

Uzbekistan – Here we are Uzbekistan

Oman – 4 million hearts, one dream

Turkmenistan – Green ground, Green team, Green Turkmenistan