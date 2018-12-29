The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Korea Republic

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Korea Republic in this preview.

Korea Republic may be widely regarded as one of the best sides in Asian football, but it is remarkable that – after winning the first two editions of the AFC Asian Cup in 1956 and 1960 – they have not tasted success since.

What has followed has been consistency in reaching the latter stages of the competition, with four runners-up and four third-place finishes in the 14 editions since, but that is scant consolation for a side that were good enough to finish fourth at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

It was a calculated gamble for @SpursOfficial, @OfficiaISonny & @theKFA… but could it actually pay off for all the parties involved?!?!@gabetan13 assesses whether 🇰🇷 can cope without their favourite Son for the start of the @afcasiancup! #AsianCup2019https://t.co/tJCO4HGTRz — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 27, 2018

They will once again be looking to challenge at United Arab Emirates 2019 but will be without star man Son Heung-min for the first two games due to an agreement with Tottenham which allowed him to compete at – and ultimately win – Asian Games 2018.

Nonetheless, emerging players such as goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo, winger Lee Seung-woo and forward Hwang Hee-chan ensure that the Taegeuk Warriors have no shortage of quality.

KOREA REPUBLIC FACTFILE

Coach: Paulo Bento

Captain: Son Heung-min

Best performance at Asian Cup: Champions (1956, 1960)

Last time out in 2015: Runners-up (lost 2-1 to Australia after extra-time in final)

FIXTURES

January 7: Korea Republic v Philippines (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 5:30pm local time)

January 11: Kyrgyz Republic v Korea Republic (Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 8pm local time)

January 16: Korea Republic v China (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 5:30pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – LEE JAE-SUNG

Having finally earned a move to Europe following this year’s World Cup in Russia, Lee Jae-sung has made a fantastic start to life in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga with three goals in 15 games for Holstein Kiel.

With Son absent for the games against Philippines and Kyrgyz Republic, the responsibility of pulling the strings in the attacking third will like fall on Lee’s shoulders.

Blessed with excellent technique and unparalleled vision in picking out a through-pass, the 26-year-old could just go on to become one of the stars of the tournament.

THE YOUNG STAR – HWANG IN-BEOM

Having been named in the K League 2’s “Best XI” for the past three seasons, as well as helping the national Under-23 side win the Asian Games earlier this year, Hwang In-beom is certainly a player on the rise for the South Koreans.

Neither a traditional midfielder nor an out-and-out striker, the 22-year-old does his best work flitting between the lines and finding spaces to then exploit with a jinking run or incisive pass to a team-mate, not unlike a player he could be the long-term successor to in Koo Ja-cheol.

And, having been exempted from national service midway through his stint following the Asian Games triumph, the stage is now set for Hwang to fully focus on delivering on his potential.

THE VERDICT

Even without Son for the first two games, Korea Republic should be looking to comfortably advance from Group C although they do have a tricky final match against China PR.

It is a shame that lively playmaker Nam Tae-hee has been ruled out through injury as he would have provided the Taegeuk Warriors with a creative spark, but it is arguably a focal point in attack that they really need especially considering they look steady in all other areas of the field.

Kim Shin-wook hardly had an impact at Russia 2018 and it could be the likes of Hwang Ui-jo and Ji Dong-won that Bento turns to.

Should either one of them fire and provide a real presence up front, Korea Republic should have no problems going far once more, although – after decades of getting so close – that might still not be a satisfactory result.