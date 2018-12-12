India national team head coach Stephen Constantine has named a 34-man preliminary list for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 scheduled to kickoff in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

The probables include Indian Super League outfit ATK’s 18-year-old midfielder Komal Thatal, who was part of the India U17s as the nation made their maiden appearance in the FIFA U17 World Cup that they hosted.

There is also a place for Kerala Blasters’ 21-year-old uncapped midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad who has produced a string of good performances for his club side managed by former England goalkeeper David James.

Probables for the preparatory camp before @afcasiancup 2019 is announced. (1/4) Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya#BackTheBlue #AsianDream — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 12, 2018

Probables for the preparatory camp before @afcasiancup 2019 is announced. (2/4) Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das.#BackTheBlue #AsianDream — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 12, 2018

Probables for camp before @afcasiancup (3/4) Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jacki C Singh, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Sahal Abdul, German P Singh, Komal Thatal, Bikash Jairu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte. — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 12, 2018

Probables for the preparatory camp before @afcasiancup 2019 is announced. (4/4) Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary.#BackTheBlue #AsianDream — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 12, 2018

Sahal’s club side Blasters have the highest representation in the preliminary list with five players. Meanwhile, Delhi Dynamos, Bengaluru FC, FC Pune City, ATK and Chennaiyin FC all have four players each in the list. Salam Ranjan Singh of East Bengal is the only player from the I-League among the 34 names.

The 34-member list will be cut down to 28 players who will travel to the Emirates on December 20. The number, however, will have to be trimmed down further to 23 before the start of the tournament.

The Blue Tigers will begin their AFC Asian Cup campaign in Group A on January 6 at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi when they face Southeast Asian giants Thailand, before playing hosts UAE four days later. Their last group stage match will be against Bahrain on January 14.

India’s preliminary squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC), Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC), Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK), Vishal Kaith (FC Pune City).

Defenders: Pritam Kotal (Delhi Dynamos), Sarthak Golui (FC Pune City), Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters), Anas Edathodika (Kerala Blasters), Salam Ranjan Singh (East Bengal), Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City FC), Narayan Das (Delhi Dynamos), Nishu Kumar (Bengaluru FC), Lalruatthara (Kerala Blasters), Jerry Lalrinzuala (Chennaiyin FC).

Midfielders: Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC), Nikhil Poojary (FC Pune City), Pronay Halder (ATK), Rowllin Borges (NorthEast United), Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin FC), Vinit Rai (Delhi Dynamos), Halicharan Narzary (Kerala Blasters), Ashique Kuruniyan (FC Pune City), Germanpreet Singh (Chennaiyin FC), Bikash Jairu (Jamshedpur FC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (Delhi Dynamos), Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters), Komal Thatal (ATK), Jackichand Singh (FC Goa).

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC), Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC), Sumeet Passi (Jamshedpur FC), Farukh Choudhary (Jamshedpur FC), Balwant Singh (ATK), Manvir Singh (FC Goa).