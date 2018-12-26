The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Japan

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Japan in this preview.

As the most successful country in AFC Asian Cup history, Japan will head into United Arab Emirates 2019 as one of the main contenders as they bid to be crowned champions of Asia for a fifth time.

With plenty of household names in their side, the Samurai Blue need no introduction especially after their impressive run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, where they took a shock 2-0 lead over Belgium before eventually succumbing to a 3-2 defeat.

In the immediate aftermath of that tournament, stalwarts such as Keisuke Honda, Makoto Hasebe and Gotoku Sakai all announced their retirement from international football but the good news for coach Hajime Moriyasu is that there is no shortage of up-and-coming talent waiting in the wings.

JAPAN FACTFILE

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Captain: Maya Yoshida

Best performance at Asian Cup: Champions (1992, 2000, 2004, 2011)

Last time out in 2015: Quarter-finals (lost on penalties to United Arab Emirates)

FIXTURES

January 9: Japan v Turkmenistan (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 3pm local time)

January 13: Oman v Japan (Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 5:30pm local time)

January 17: Japan v Uzbekistan (Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 5:30pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – YUYA OSAKO

A relatively late bloomer on the international front, Yuya Osako has since emerged as a key player for Japan following his performances as the lone striker at Russia 2018.

Despite his slender frame, Osako had no trouble battling against physically-imposing defenders such as Belgian Vincent Kompany, and he should be relishing the prospect of bullying some of the opponents he will come up against in UAE.

With a keen eye for goal too, the Werder Bremen man could just thrive on the support he will get from his midfielders and be a contender for the Golden Boot.

THE YOUNG STAR – RITSU DOAN

Still only 20, Ritsu Doan has been a revelation in the Eredivisie with Groningen since moving from Gamba Osaka in 2017 and is proving impossible for Moriyasu to ignore.

Capable of playing in any of the three attacking midfield positions, Doan’s speed and skill will be a handful for any defence.

With Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui and Shinji Okazaki all omitted from Moriyasu’s final 23-man team, there is every chance that the 2016 Asian Young Footballer of the Year will be deployed in the starting XI right from the start.

THE VERDICT

The Samurai Blue should have no issues progressing from Group F, which also includes Uzbekistan, Oman and Turkmenistan.

Thereafter, there remains an element of luck to the draw from the Round of 16 onwards and Japan only need to look as far back as 2011 to know that nothing is a given, after they were eliminated on penalties by UAE following a 1-1 draw.

Nonetheless, it is exciting times for the Japanese with Moriyasu’s team selection suggesting that a new era could be about to beckon with some up-and-coming talent – like Doan, Shoya Nakajima and Takumi Minamino – about to be given the chance to prove their worth on Asia’s biggest stage.

And, given how much quality – both young and old – Japan have, reaching the final would probably be the minimum target Moriyasu is setting for himself and his players.