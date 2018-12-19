The retired legends who will be missed at AFC Asian Cup 2019

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at five iconic players who will be sorely missed at AFC Asian Cup 2019 after they recently called time on their international careers.

Asian football’s biggest competition has arrived once again with 24 of the continent’s best teams set to converge in United Arab Emirates for AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The tournament has long served as a platform for Asia’s finest players to shine but, with a four-year gap since the last edition in 2015, some all-time greats have since retired and will not be gracing the stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Sharjah.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at five Asian legends that will be sorely missed at United Arab Emirates 2019.

1) Tim Cahill (Australia)

Arguably Australia’s greatest-ever footballer with 50 goals in 108 caps, it is a shame that Tim Cahill did not get to star at one final major tournament after being restricted to a bit-part role at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Cahill’s all-action style of play and never-say-die attitude endeared him to many a fan, even those in the opposition camp, and he finished his international career having played in four World Cups and three AFC Asian Cups.

The last of those saw him help the Socceroos win their maiden Asian Cup title on home soil in 2015, and his departure – although he still plays at club level with Indian outfit Jamshedpur – has left a big hole to fill in the Australia attack.

2) Jalal Hosseini (Iran)

Having won 116 caps over 11 years, Jalal Hosseini retired from international football as Iran’s fourth highest-capped player behind three illustrious names in Javad Nekounam, Ali Daei and Ali Karimi, which should be testament to how good he was even if he never made the move to Europe.

At 36, Hosseini is still going strong even if he just failed to make the final cut for the 2018 World Cup, having been included in Carlos Queiroz’s preliminary squad.

The Persepolis centre-back enjoyed a strong finish to the year by guiding the Iranian giants to the final of the AFC Champions League, having netted a couple of crucial goals in the knockout round against Al Jazira and Al Duhail.

3) Taisir Al-Jassim (Saudi Arabia)

A true legend of Saudi Arabia, Taisir Al-Jassim has spent his entire career at Al Ahli apart from three loan spells at Al Gharafa, Qatar SC and Al Wehda.

The visionary playmaker made his Asian Cup debut in 2007, where he played a key role as a 22-year-old in helping the Green Falcons reach the final.

Al-Jassim was part of a formidable generation of Saudi Arabian talent, which also included Yaseer Al-Qahtani, Salman Al-Faraj, Osama Hawsawi and Mohammad Al-Shalhoub, that will be sorely missed in the years to come.

4) Keisuke Honda (Japan)

Although Japan have had no shortage of outstanding talent throughout their history, Keisuke Honda will undoubtedly go down as one of their all-time greats.

Interestingly enough, he arguably made a greater impact at the World Cup than the Asian Cup but still played a key role in their 2011 triumph.

Honda has shown he still has plenty to offer with the storming start to life he has made in the A-League with Melbourne Victory, although his international involvement now comes in the form of being Cambodia coach after he ended his Japan career after Russia 2018.

5) Makoto Hasebe (Japan)

Where Honda provided the spark for Japan in the past decade, Makoto Hasebe certainly provided the spirit.

The central midfielder was always a calming influence in the middle of the park and still gets the job done in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, even as he is about to turn 35 in January.

Hasebe’s finest hour for the Samurai Blue came in 2011 when he captained them to the Asian Cup, but he also showed he can match it with the world’s best in three consecutive World Cups from 2010 to 2018.