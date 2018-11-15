AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran’s preparations in disarray over unpaid wages

It’s been a tough time for the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) as they have made headlines for reasons the players definitely don’t want.

A recent article revealed the football body was being monitored by the Asian Football Confederation after announcing a law that designates the FFIRI as a non-government public body and prohibits engagement of retired personnel.

Furthermore, National players and coaching staff have also taken a stand by deactivating their social media accounts as a sign of protest regarding the lack of facilities for them to use in preparation for the AFC Asian Cup.

Now another development in the story shows that Team Melli are doing a media blackout as players are refusing to speak to media personnel and conduct interviews.

Apparently, this is another protest due to a string of reasons – unpaid 2018 FIFA World Cup wages, poor planning for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and unjust media coverage on the team.

The squad is currently preparing for friendlies against Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela before the AFC Asian Cup campaign in the next calendar year.