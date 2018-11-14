The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday warned the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) that its national team could face suspension from the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 citing potential third-party interference in the running of the national federation.

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is closely monitoring the current issues faced by the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) with regard to the announcement of a Law by the Republic Parliament designating the FFIRI as a Non Government public body and prohibiting the engagement of retired personnel,” said the AFC in a statement.

“The FFIRI stresses that it is a non governmental Organisation and the AFC state that all Member Associations must fulfil their duties without any third party interference either from the Government or the Parliament,” Asian football’s governing body said.

AFC statement on IR Iran!https://t.co/T5hUWSleBi — AFC (@theafcdotcom) November 13, 2018

According to reports, the Iranian parliament passed a law barring the employment of retirees in government, state or public institutions which use state funds or facilities. The local media has reported that the law could affect the current president of Iran’s football association Mahdi Taj and a number of other board members.

“The AFC is closely working with the FFIRI, whose current board was elected for four years in May 2016, to prevent any outside interference.”

“The AFC has a zero tolerance policy towards any third party interference in their Member Associations and hopes that, with less than two months to the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, the FFIRI can maintain its independence and avoid any sanctions.”

Iran, who are ranked the No 1 team in Asia in FIFA world rankings, is scheduled to open their AFC Asian Cup campaign against Yemen at Abu Dhabi on January 7. Regional powerhouse Iraq and Southeast Asian side Vietnam are also part of their group.

FIFA had suspended Iran back in November 2006 from participation in international football on the grounds of governmental interference in the national football association. The ban was lifted after less than a month.