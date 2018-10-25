The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been dealt with a huge blow after their star midfielder Omar Abdulrahman was ruled out of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup after scans confirmed a tear to the star’s anterior cruciate ligament.

Abdulrahman, popularly known as Amoory, was expected to be one of the biggest stars in Asia’s premier continental when his nation host the tournament from January 5 to February 1 early next year.

#Alhilal and UAE’s player Omar Abdulrahman is heading this evening to Barcelona to check on his condition with the Orthopedic Surgeon “Dr. Ramon Cugat” who monitored @Amoory10 rehabilitation program after the previous ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/aUHX3UDqtJ — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) October 24, 2018

The Emirati playmaker, who is plying his trade in the Saudi Professional League for Al Hilal Saudi FC on loan from UAE Pro-League outfit Al Ain FC, suffered the damage to his right knee during a club fixture against Al Shabab FC on Saturday and was stretchered off the pitch.

According to UAE news outlet, The National, Abdulrahman was expected to have a scan on Sunday, but the swelling around the knee was said to be too severe. “Instead, the MRI was pushed back to Tuesday,” it had said.

And it has now been confirmed that the 2016 AFC Asian Footballer of the Year will need surgery which will rule him out of the Asian Cup, set to take place in around two months’ time.

Following medical tests carried out on #Alhilal UAE’s player “Omar Abdulrahman”, he has been diagnosed with anterior cruciate ligament ACL tear, and the operation appointment will be determined later. pic.twitter.com/sE5zGZFQd8 — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) October 23, 2018

27-year-old Abdulrahman has 71 caps for UAE and had guided the nation to a third-place finish at the 2015 edition of the tournament. His national team will definitely miss his services in the continental competition this time around as they gun for the trophy on their home soil.

“I have directed the specialists to coordinate with the management of the Crescent to treat Amoory urgently in the best places in the world, God heal him and God willing he returns soon,” tweeted Turki Al Shaikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority.

“Omar is a very big player for us. He’s our superstar and he’s always supporting us when he’s outside the field and inside the field,” said mdifielder Rayan Yaslam, Abdulrahman’s teammate at his parent club Al Ain and national team UAE.

UAE are pooled in Group A with Thailand, India and Bahrain at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

The confidence from Omar Abdulrahman. pic.twitter.com/PSUghMtu7Q — Long Live Footy (@LongLiveFooty) April 10, 2016

The matches will be played in eight stadiums across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Sharjah. UAE finished runners-up the last time the tournament was staged in the Emirates, in 1996 – their best result to date.