AFC plans to introduce VAR at AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is seriously planning to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system at some stage in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

After approval from FIFA, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and consultation with the AFC Competitions and Referees Departments, the AFC Executive Committee approved the implementation of VAR at the upcoming continental tournament in 2019 to be held in UAE – pending final confirmation.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: “Asian football is determined to embrace technology for the good of the game and we are looking into the introduction of VAR at some stage during the AFC’s pinnacle competition – the AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

“We saw the VAR first hand during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and it was clear to everyone that there needed to be a great deal of training of officials and investment in facilities to make sure that the system was effective and a positive addition to the game.

“We are grateful for the support of FIFA and IFAB and now I have asked the Administration to ensure all the logistical elements and practical arrangements are in place so that we can introduce the VAR to enhance the AFC Asian Cup.”

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup kicks off on January 5, 2019 as hosts UAE face off against Bahrain in Abu Dhabi and will run until February 1.