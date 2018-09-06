Son Heung-min wants to help Paulo Bento get off to winning start

Korea Republic star Son Heung-min is determined to help new coach Paulo Bento start his reign with a win against Costa Rica on Friday.

Bento, who replaced Shin Tae-yong following the conclusion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will take charge of the Taegeuk Warriors for the first time against the Costa Ricans, before following it up against Chile next Tuesday.

Both sides will pose stern opposition for a Korea Republic side preparing for next January’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 in United Arab Emirates.

While victory may be not be as important is such a fixture, Son insists there is still plenty of motivation to start the Bento era on a right note.

“I know it’s his debut match,” said Son, according to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“I will make sure he’ll have good memories.”

Son is coming off the back of a successful Asian Games 2018 campaign, where he led his side to the gold medal, and is now looking forward to UAE 2019 although – as part of the deal which saw Tottenham allow him to play in Indonesia recently – he will miss his country’s first two games next January.

“We are going to compete with the Asian Games title under our belt,” added the Tottenham star.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we’ll prepare hard.

“We have so many good players in this team.”

And, although it is only the start of Bento’s time in charge, Son has already been impressed with what he has seen.

“I was impressed with his training programme,” added the 26-year-old.

“Bento doesn’t miss small things, and he gives orders in detail.”

Korea Republic, runners-up at the last Asian Cup in 2015, have been drawn in Group C and will take on Philippines, Kyrgyz Republic and China PR.