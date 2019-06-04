Official: Host nation for AFC Asian Cup 2023 announced

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 was a huge success, with Qatar coming out on top. And now, the host nation for the 2023 edition of the tournament has also been officially announced.

China PR will be the nation that will host the AFC Asian Cup in 2023, with the official AFC website confirming the news for all Asian football fans.

China confirmed to host AFC Asian Cup 2023. The 18th edition of the tournament will see the format from 2019 being repeated – with 24 teams vying to be the best in Asia. #AFCAsianCup #AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/K21EB1KnSL — chetan kulkarni (@chetankulkarni1) June 4, 2019

This will mark the second occasion that China PR will host the AFC Asian Cup, after having hosted the tournament back in 2004 as well, the 13th edition of the competition.

The AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa shared his delight at China PR being named hosts of the AFC Asian Cup in 2023.

“Let me be the first to congratulate the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Football Association on being awarded the AFC Asian Cup 2023,” he said.

“This is an important moment for football in Asia and beyond. Football now has a chance to unlock the potential that exists in the world’s most populous country.”

“We have seen the rise of the game under the direction and investment of the Chinese Government. Now we have the chance, with this Asian Cup, to develop a true legacy for the global game.”

“Hosting the AFC Asian Cup will provide China PR with great facilities and infrastructure to stage football tournaments.”

“It will provide inspiration for tens of millions of children. The Asian Cup can provide a launch pad for the great Chinese football teams of the future.”

“And more importantly can place football as the number one sport in the country,” he added.

“Congratulations again to the Chinese FA and the AFC looks forward to working with them in the months and years ahead.”