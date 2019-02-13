Arsene Wenger photographed with Qatar players amidst rumours that he may take over as their coach

Arsene Wenger was in attendance at the Qatar sports day and was clicked with AFC Asian Cup 2019 winning squad members Almoez Ali and Abdulkarim Hassan.

Amidst rumours that he may take over as the coach of Qatar from Felix Sanchez, who just guided the team to a supremely impressive AFC Asian Cup 2019 victory, Arsene Wenger was at the Aspire Zone Foundation’s Football Center and pictured alongside two of Qatar’s standout performers in the tournament.

Almoez Ali (on the extreme right) was the tournament’s top goalscorer, and went on to break the Ali Daei’s long held record of 8 goals in the tournament. Abdulkarim Hassan (on the extreme left) was part of an impressive Qatar backline that only conceded 1 goal throughout the tournament.

Also pictured were FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and the brother of the Emir of Qatar (center).

The Sports Day event was also attended by the Emir of Qatar who actively took part, playing football with the children at the academy.

Amir HH #SheikhTamim bin Hamad al Thani participated in the Qatar Sport Day activities at Aspire Zone Foundation's Football Center, on Tuesday. The Amir was accompanied by Personal Representative of the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pic.twitter.com/y2hliZVuR6 — Syed Rafi (@srhussaini7) February 12, 2019

Express had put out a report that Arsene Wenger was on Qatar’s wishlist to take over form Felix Sanchez and guide the team into the 2022 World Cup, which the country will host.

However, the former Arsenal boss has hinted that his return to football may not be in a managerial capacity and there are rumours that he may assume the mantle of technical director at PSG to work hand in hand with coach Thomas Tuchel.