AFC Asian Cup 2019: Lionel Messi sends a special gift to Qatar’s golden boot winner Almoez Ali

Qatar’s Almoez Ali have made quite a few fans after scoring for fun to help his nation win the AFC Asian Cup 2019. And it looks like FC Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi is one among them.

Almoez scored nine goals to become the top scorer of the Asian Cup 2019 and also break IR Iran great Ali Daei’s record of scoring the most goals at a single edition of the continental championship.

And Messi, who himself is no stranger to breaking records and setting new ones, has been impressed with the 22-year-old Qatar striker that he has sent a special gift to Almoez all the way from Qatar.

A special gift for #AsianCup2019 top scorer @Moezali_, all the way from Barcelona – signed by none other than Leo Messi 🐐#Qatar pic.twitter.com/RB1Z2et7gB — QFootLive (@QFootLive) February 6, 2019

The gift is the iconic Blaugrana home shirt featuring Almoez’s name and his number 19, but the USP is the autograph from the man himself — Messi!

The signed shirt was presented to Almoez during a show on BeIN Sport by presenter Ayman Jada.

Great gesture from the man who they call the GOAT!