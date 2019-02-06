AFC Asian Cup 2019: British citizen arrested and detained in UAE for supporting Qatar!

A British football fan has been arrested and detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after he wore a Qatar national team jersey during the recently concluded AFC Asian Cup 2019.

According to reports, Ali Issa Ahmad, a 26-year-old resident of Wolverhampton, travelled to the UAE for a holiday in January. While he was in the Gulf nation, he got the tickets for the Asian Cup Round of 16 match between Qatar and Iraq at the Al Nahyan Stadium on 22 January.

Ahmad wore a Qatar shirt to the match not knowing that doing so in the UAE is an offence punishable with a large fine and an extended period of imprisonment, the Guardian reported.

Having initially been released, the Arsenal fan is now being held again following an incident with security officials, the Sun reported.

The UAE embassy said it was investigating the circumstances of the arrest and the Foreign Office (FCO) said it was offering support.

Qatar’s victorious Asian Cup squad arrives back in Doha

Qatar had went on to win the Asian Cup defeating hosts UAE in the semifinal and Japan in the final despite their fans not being allowed to enter the UAE to support their national team during the tournament.

Qatar have been under a blockade from its neighbouring nations led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia since May 2017 after Qatar were accused of undermining security and stability in the region by funding and hosting terror groups.

Amer Lokie, a friend of Ahmad whom he contacted over the phone, described Ahmad as a “kind and quiet guy” who “loves football so much.”

“This is just unspeakable. He just went to watch a football match while he was on holiday in UAE and says he was arrested and beaten after being accused of wearing a football shirt which promoted Qatar. When he managed to call me ,officials were sitting next to him so he couldn’t say too much. He wasn’t given very long to speak to me and I’m not exactly sure what happened,” Lokie said.

He loves football so much. He goes to watch lots of football matches in the UK. He’s such a kind and quiet guy. He is the kind of person who always tries to help others. He didn’t sound good when he spoke to me on the phone. He was speaking very slowly and he sounded very frightened,” Lokie added.