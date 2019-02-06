Everything the football federation says is lie – IR Iran’s Sardar Azmoun after AFC Asian Cup 2019 failure

IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun has accused the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) of lying about Team Melli’s preparations following their disappointing semifinal exit from the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Carlos Queiroz’s Iran were knocked out of the continental championship by eventual runners-up Japan in the last four clash leading to the departure of the Portuguese head coach.

And after Queiroz’s statements saying that that it was the Qatar Football Association (QFA) that gave financial assistance for Iran participate in the Asian Cup, the young Iranian striker has also echoed his now former boss.

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 17: SADAR AZMOUN

“Everything the football federation says is a lie. The federation did nothing for us, and Qatar paid for everything in our training camp in Aspire Academy,” Azmoun was quoted as saying by Tehran Times.

“We flew economy class to Tehran while it could be harmful to a player’s [health] like me who wanted to play 90 minutes for his national team. They also said we were given cash prize for beating Oman and China, but they gave us nothing. We don’t want awards, we just want them not to lie,” Azmoun, who made a switch from Rubin Kazan to FC Zenit St Petersburg after the Asian Cup, said.

Azmoun also added that he and his teammates were put under tremendous pressure by people back home while Queiroz maintained throughout the tournament that Team Melli were not one of the title favourites.

Iran coach Queiroz says his team had an “emotional breakdown” during Japan game

“How could we have won the title under this circumstance? Besides, from the beginning of the competition many put us under pressure by saying Iran must win the title,” Azmoun added.