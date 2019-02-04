AFC Asian Cup 2019: Five Qatar players who should make move to Europe

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 all done and dusted, Qatar have now lifted the coveted title for the first time in their history and are the best in the region!

Qatar’s victorious Asian Cup squad arrives back in Doha

Overcoming big contenders such as Korea Republic and Japan, the Qatar national team have cemented themselves in the history books and many are now very eager to see what they have to offer in the bigger stage.

With many looking at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, questions were raised when Qatar were revealed as hosts but with a string of impressive performances in the AFC Asian Cup, many are applauding the squad and are intrigued how they will fare against the best in the world.

And with all that said and done we take a quick look at five players from the Qatar national team who are likely due to a permanent move to Europe soon.

#5 ABDELKARIM HASSAN – AL-SADD

AFC Asian Cup 2019: DPR Korea 0-6 Qatar – Abdelkarim Hassan (66′)

First is an easy pick as Abdelkarim Hassan is the 2018 Asian Footballer of the Year.

The defender has succeeded so far in all levels as he’s had titles in he AFC U-19 Championship, GCC U-23 Championship and Arabian Gulf Cup in 2014.

With Al-Sadd, he’s won the Qatar Cup in 2017, Qatar Super Cup on two occasions, finished third in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2011 and lifted the AFC Champions League in 2011.

All this and he’s still 25 years old, the sky is the limit for Abdelkarim who also the knack of scoring with already 10 goals in 70 international appearances.

#4 SAAD AL SHEEB – AL-SADD

‘Qatar today is a top Asian team’ – Qatar keeper Saad Al Sheeb

The second player from Al Sadd, goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb was impressive during the AFC Asian Cup.

Throughout seven matches, Qatar only managed to concede one goal in total and many of that is thanks to Saad Al Sheeb’s impressive goalkeeping skills.

At 28 years old, he’s at the peak of his powers and is likely to land a role in a European club looking for great talent but not looking to break bank.

Alongside Abdelkarim, the AFC Asian Cup Golden Glove winner also has a lot of club honours as he’s spent his entire career with Al-Sadd with over 200 appearances.

#3 AKRAM AFIF – AL-SADD (loan)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-3 Qatar – Akram Afif (83′)

Now, Akram Afif’s name should technically not be on the list as his parent club is Spanish La Liga side Villarreal, but he has been moving on loan from one team to another in recent years.

Scoring one goal in the AFC Asian Cup, he has constantly been a thorn on defences sides as he always threatens and that keeps their rivals on their toes.

Currently on loan with Al-Sadd, it is likely that a team looking for a proven attacker will want to sign Akram immediately especially given the fact he’s only 22 years old and continually improving!

With 35 international caps and 12 goals, he is a proven star waiting to shine.

#2 BASSAM AL-RAWI – AL-DUHAIL

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 Iraq – Bassam Al-Rawi (62′)

Next on the list is defender Bassam Al-Rawi who also had a great AFC Asian Cup run to help Qatar win the title.

He was suspended for one match for accumulated yellow cards, but the defender has still managed top score two goals for his country which are the first international goals in his career.

At a young age of 21, he has shown resolution and calmness under pressure beyond his age and it has helped in Qatar only conceding one goal throughout the tournament.

Currently with Al-Duhail, he has made loan spells to Celta Vigo B and Eupen B, but the AFC Asian Cup just highlights his potential when unlocked.

#1 ALMOEZ ALI – AL-DUHAIL

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Players of Day 9: ALMOEZ ALI & AKRAM AFIF

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete if the record-breaking goal scorer is not included as Almoez Ali has become a superstar after a phenomenal AFC Asian Cup.

Scoring nine goals – including four against DPR Korea in the group stages – the Al-Duhail striker now holds the title of scoring the most goals in a single AFC Asian Cup campaign.

At 22 years old, scoring goals isn’t a hard thing for him as he’s already had 19 international goals in 35 appearances for a very impressive tally.

He’s had experience playing in Spain with Cultural Leonesa and LASK Linz in Austria but his performances in the recently-concluded tournament could put him in the radar of other bigger European teams.