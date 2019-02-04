AC Milan reportedly sent scouts during AFC Asian Cup 2019

It seems that the AFC Asian Cup 2019 wasn’t only watched by fans within the participating continent, but also in European countries as well.

According to a report , Serie A club AC Milan were monitoring the competition and had scouts watching Qatar star Almoez Ali.

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Players of Day 9: ALMOEZ ALI & AKRAM AFIF

Ali, who plays club football for Al-Duhail, broke the record for the most goals in an AFC Asian Cup competition with nine, leading the team to their first-ever title in a 3-1 win over Japan.

AC Milan’s Serie A rival Juventus already signed a player from Al-Duhail in the January transfer window, defender Mehdi Benatia and AC Milan are looking to bring in Ali in the next window.

A young and budding star, Ali would do well to experience European football in one of the biggest clubs in Italy and he could end up playing alongside Krzysztof Piatek and Patrick Cutrone in the coming years.