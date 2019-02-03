Reports reveal incredible gifts showered on Qatar players after their AFC Asian Cup 2019 win

The Emir of Qatar has reportedly rewarded all the players involved in Qatar’s victorious AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign handsomely for their stellar showing in the UAE.

Iranian media reports are suggesting that the Emir of Qatar has rewarded each player in the team with an apartment in London, £2 million in cash, monthly salary for the rest of their lives, the latest model Lexus car and a royal audience for lunch at his mansion.

Sina Saemian, a Middle Eastern football writer, tweeted out the following:

Iranian media reporting Emir of Qatar has rewarded each of the players following their Asian cup triumph with: •One apartment in London.

•Bonus of approximately £2million

•Monthly salary for the rest of their lives

•Latest model of Lexus

•Lunch with the Emir at his mansion — Sina Saemian (@Sinaa_sa) February 2, 2019

Qatar won the recently concluded AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament in supreme style, outclassing Japan in the finals 3-1. They breezed through the tournament scoring 19 goals and conceding only one.

Almoez Ali top scored with 9 goals, in the process also taking over from Ali Daei as the highest scorer in a single edition of the tournament’s history. He was ably flanked by Akram Hassan Afif who ended the tournament with a hugely impressive tally of 10 assists and 1 goal to his name.

The midfield was marshaled astutely by Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo and Hassan Al-Haydos while Bassam Al-Rawi shone in defence.

Qatar defeated pre-tournament favourites and historical powerhouses of Asian football like Saudi Arabia, South Korea, UAE and Japan en route to the victory.

