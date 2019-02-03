AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 Qatar stars who should move to Europe

Qatar defied all odds by winning the AFC Asian Cup 2019, defeating Japan 3-1 in the all-important final. Naturally, quite a few Qatari players have caught various clubs’ attention and here are five who should move to Europe in the foreseeable future.

Bassam Al-Rawi

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 Iraq – Bassam Al-Rawi (62′)

The 21-year-old Iraq-born defender was one of the prime reasons why Qatar managed to keep as many as six clean sheets out of their seven matches in the tournament.

Al-Rawi made 42 clearances, 12 interceptions from the defensive point of view and scored two goals from free-kicks as well.

Almoez Ali

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Qatar – Almoez Ali (12′)

The 22-year-old forward was a revelation and destroyed all Asian Cup goalscoring records there are. Almoez Ali scored as many as nine goals, bettering Iran legend Ali Daei’s record of eight goals in one edition of the continental showpiece.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 2-0 UAE – Almoez Ali (37′)

He had an assist to his name as well. One of the players who would definitely get big offers from clubs around Europe as we get closer to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Akram Afif

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-3 Qatar – Akram Afif (83′)

Akram Afif went under the radar but number speak for themselves. The forward registered ten assists in the tournament, a mind-boggling number by any stretch of the imagination.

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Players of Day 9: ALMOEZ ALI & AKRAM AFIF

The 22-year-old even came up with 23 key passes in the tournament, surely a superstar in the making.

Abdelkarim Hassan

AFC Asian Cup 2019: DPR Korea 0-6 Qatar – Abdelkarim Hassan (66′)

Another player in the early or mid-20s in the Qatari side who proved his worth in the tournament. The fullback was fairly impressive in defensive work and contributed with attacks too.

He made 10 clearances, 8 interceptions and scored a goal too in Qatar’s 6-0 demolition of DPR Korea.

Assim Madibo

The 22-year-old central midfielder was instrumental in Qatar’s title-winning run in the tournament. Playing in the middle of the park, Madibo made 264 passes, 83% of which found his teammates.

He made 14 clearances, eight interceptions and four blocks, making sure that Qatar keep as many clean sheets as possible in the tournament.