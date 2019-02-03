AFC Asian Cup |

Watch: Qatar celebrates AFC Asian Cup 2019 victory with open-top bus parade

qatar bus parade

Qatar defied all odds to come out as AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions by defeating Japan 3-1 in the final of the tournament. 

In a tournament hosted by the United Arab Emirates, the Maroons didn’t have the support they would have wanted in the stands but back home, scores of fans lined up on the street to greet Asia’s champions and celebrate their team’s victory in the biggest Asian football tournament of them all.

Comments