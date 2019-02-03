AFC Asian Cup 2019: Top 10 goals of the tournament

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 has come to a grand conclusion and we have a new champion in Felix Sanchez’s Qatar. We have seen plenty of goals in the tournament, but which goal was the best?

In fact, 130 goals were scored in 51 matches during the tournament in the United Arab Emirates at a healthy average of 2.3 goals per game. In this series, we pick 30 of the goals from the 17th edition of the continental showpiece which we deemed the best.

So, in the final part of the series, we look at the Top 10 Goals from the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

#10 – Eldor Shomurodov – Uzbekistan vs Japan

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Uzbekistan – Eldor Shomurodov (40′)

Eldor Shomurodov once again find his name in the list — the third time to be exact — as his goal against Japan is among the Top 10 goals of the tournament. This one in which he got behind the Japan backline, evaded the tackle of a defender before producing a dinked finish over the Samurai Blue shot-stopper to give his side the lead.

#9 – Nguyen Quang Hai – Vietnam vs Jordan

AFC Asian Cup: The Vietnamese Messi? Nguyen Quang Hai’s dead-ball prowess is a big asset for the best team in ASEAN

Vietnam star Nguyen Quang Hai channeled his inner Lionel Messi to score a left-footed free kick which restored parity in their Round of 16 tie against Jordan to take the game to extra time and then penalties. Quang Hai’s sweet strike managed to clear the wall and then dip into the goal, making it one of the best goals of the tournament.

#8 – Vitalij Lux – Kyrgyz Republic vs Philippines

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 12: VITALIJ LUX

Vitalij Lux was indeed the star of the game as he scored a hattrick to down Philippines in the group stages. But his second goal against the Azkals was a beauty to watch as the lanky striker fired on the turn and the effort landed in the back of the net evading the goalkeeper. It is one goal that any young striker should watch and try to replicate!

#7 – Ali Adnan – Iraq vs Vietnam

90′ IRAQ GOAL! A beautifully taken free kicks gives Iraq the lead! A left-footed shot curled away from the keeper and through to the net. Is that the winner??#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/w1HSLEnvZe — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2019

The goal that broke several Vietnam hearts as the Iraq left-back found their winner in the dying minutes of the game despite Vietnam taking the lead in the game twice. But there was no doubt that the free kick from the edge of the box was oozing with class – Adnan lofted a sublime effort into the top corner and Iraq wrapped up a 3-2 win against the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions.

#6 – Awer Mabil – Australia vs Syria

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia 1-0 Syria – Awer Mabil(41′)

This goal from Australian youngster Awer Mabil was reminiscent of Dutch winger Arjen Robben as the Socceroo shifted the ball to his left foot and let fly into the top corner from outside the Syria box to give Australia a 1-0 lead before half time in their final group game.

#5 – Arslanmyrat Amanov – Turkmenistan vs Japan

27′ GOAALLL! WHAT A STRIKE! An absolute stunner from Arslanmurat Amanov to give Turkmenistan the lead! Oh, some goal this! Best of the @afcasiancup so far!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #JPNvTKM pic.twitter.com/iGQZTYmLfy — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Turkmenistan took a shocking lead against Japan in their group match thanks to a glorious strike from their captain Arslanmurat Amanov in the first half. The goal was in itself a goal of the tournament contender as Amanov fired in a venomous strike from almost 35 yards out, giving Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda no chance.

#4 – Chanathip Songkrasin – Thailand vs Bahrain

Thailand 1-0 Bahrain: Chanathip Songkrasin

The War Elephants broke through first against Bahrain with a goal in the 58th minute from their superstar Chanathip Songkrasin. The midfielder’s ability to get into goalscoring positions was on full display as he arrived inside the box and had to quickly adjust his run and shot to meet the cross.

The goal turned out to be the winner for Thailand and went a long way in ensuring their progress into the last 16 tie.

#3 – Hattan Bahebri – Saudi Arabia vs DPR Korea

28′ SAUDI GOAL! After constant pressure, Saudi finally find the breakthrough and it came from the right side of DPR Korea’s defence. Defender and keeper had no chance.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #KSAvPRK pic.twitter.com/KEsxtCDj5I — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 8, 2019

Saudi Arabia found the first breakthrough in their game against DPR Korea through winger Hattan Bahebri who cut inside from the left wing, took the ball onto his right foot and rifled a shot past the helpless goalkeeper. A goal worth a podium finish on our list.

#2 – Tsukasa Shiotani – Japan vs Uzbekistan

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 2-1 Uzbekistan – Tsukasa Shiotani (58′)

Al Ain FC star Tsukasa Shiotani produced an absolute rocket against Uzbekistan at around the hour-mark, to take the second spot in our best goals of the tournament list. A poor clearance from the Uzbek defence fell to Shiotani outside the area and the Japan star did not wait to pull the trigger. He unfurled a rippling strike which only stopped after bulging the back of the net, to give the four-time champions a much-need win.

#1 – Wu Lei – China PR vs Philippines

Wu Lei’s first touch and impeccable finish were both top class in this goal against Philippines. The China PR striker received a pass at the edge of the area and after realising that the Philippines goalkeeper was a little out of position, produced a lobbed finish that arched into the goal.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines 0-1 China PR – Wu Lei (40′)