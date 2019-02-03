Best goals from the AFC Asian Cup 2019: Countdown 20-11

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 has come to a grand conclusion and we have a new champion in Felix Sanchez’s Qatar. We have seen plenty of goals in the tournament, but which goal was the best of the tournament?

In fact, 130 goals were scored in 51 matches during the tournament in the United Arab Emirates at a healthy average of 2.3 goals per game. In this series, we pick 30 of the goals from the 17th edition of the continental showpiece which we deemed the best.

So, in the second part, we countdown from 20 to 11 in our Best Goals from the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

#20 – Mehdi Taremi – IR Iran vs Yemen

Yemen received a beating at the hands of IR Iran in their opening match and Mehdi Taremi’s headed effort, as he bagged a brace, stood out. The Al-Gharafa forwarded planted a powerful header into the back of the net from an equally good cross from Team Melli right-back Ramin Rezaeian.

#19 – Jeje Lalpekhlua – India vs Thailand

80′ GOAL! It’s the substitute Jeje who comes on and scores within moments! Simply glorious for India!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/y1juKfL1Cf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

India forward Jeje Lalepkhlua was on a goal drought without finding the back of the net since June 2018 but ended it in grand fashion scoring India’s fourth goal against the War Elephants aftercoming on as a substitute and that too with a sweet finish from the edge of the box.

#18 – Tom Rogic – Australia vs Syria

Defending champions Australia’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages looked dim after Syria were holding them to a 2-2 draw in the final group match. But Tom Rogic was at hand to score a late dramatic winner for the Socceroos with a shot from the distance and help his nation reach the Round of 16.

#17 – Yuya Osako – Japan vs Turkmenistan

Yuya Osako’s close control inside the box and composure to find the back of the net while he was surrounded by Turkmenistan defenders help this goal to the 17th position in our list. Osako would go on to score more important goals later on in the tournament, but this one stands out for individual brilliance.

#16 – Baha’ Abdel-Rahman – Jordan vs Vietnam

An indirect free kick from the left side of the box was curled in by Jordan’s Baha’ Abdel-Rahman to give his side an important lead against the Golden Dragons in the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup. That was a shot which any footballer would have loved to score with.

#15 – Sunil Chhetri – India vs Thailand

46′ GOAL! It’s captain fantastic again! Barely seconds after the second half kick-off, Sunil Chhetri makes it 2-1 to India!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/1hbXnehptn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

India were shook by an equaliser from Thailand captain Teerasil Dangda, but their captain Sunil Chhetri was quick to give his side the lead once again. Udanta Singh broke free down the right and crossed to Chhetri who perfectly dispatched a looping shot over Chatchai Budprom to make it 2-1.

#14 – Eldor Shomurodov – Uzbekistan vs Turkmenistan

It’s that man Eldor Shomurodov again as he features in the list for the second time. The gouty goal came from a break as Shomurodov’s deft touch helped him get past one defender before he rounded past the goalkeeper to finish into an open goal.

#13 – Khalfan Mubarak – United Arab Emirates vs India

Hosts UAE were struggling against India and the match was goalless as the half time was approaching. But Khalfan Mubarak turned the tie in the Whites’ favour after brilliantly making some space for him inside the Indian box and finish from a tight angle.

#12 – Mohanad Ali – Iraq vs Yemen

One of the breakout stars of the tournament, Mohanad Ali bulldozed past a few Yemen defenders before firing a powerful effort into the back of the net to open Iraq’s account in this group game. It was only a sign of things to come from the Iraq sniper.

#11 – Wu Lei – China PR vs Philippines

In the end, he made it look so easy. But this Wu Lei strike was anything but. The Chinese striker, who has since moved to La Liga club Espanyol, had the sweetest of connections with this free kick on a volley to pile misery on a hapless Philippines side.