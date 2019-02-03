Best goals from the AFC Asian Cup 2019: Countdown 30-21

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 has come to a grand conclusion and we have a new champion in Felix Sanchez’s Qatar. We have seen plenty of goals in the tournament, but which goal was the best of the tournament?

In fact, 130 goals were scored in 51 matches during the tournament in the United Arab Emirates at a healthy average of 2.3 goals per game. In this series, we pick 30 of the goals from the 17th edition of the continental showpiece which we deemed the best.

So, in the first part, we countdown from 30 to 21 in our Best Goals from the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

#30 – Kim Min-jae – Korea Republic vs China PR

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 2-0 China PR – Kim Min-jae (51′)

Korea Republic’s final group match saw them facing China PR and the Taegeuk Warriors launched into the lead via Hwang Ui-jo in the 14th minute. However, it was 22-year-old centre-back Kim Min-jae who put the result beyond doubt heading in a corner kick from Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min.

#29 – Fahad Al-Muwallad – Saudi Arabia vs Lebanon

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Lebanon 0-1 Saudi Arabia (Fahad Al Muwallad 12′)

Saudi Arabia coach Juan Antonio Pizzi employed winger Fahad Al-Muwallad as his team’s target man in the Asian Cup. Though that experiment was somewhat of a failure, this goal from Al-Muwallad where he blasted a loose ball into the roof of the net can definitely be considered one of the top goals of the tournament.

#28 – Anirudh Thapa – India vs Thailand

68′ GOAL! Anirudh Thapa just about chips home after a terrific attack from India once again! WOW. It’s 3-1 now!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/PnK42ITUAb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

Thailand suffered a 4-1 humbling at the hands of India in their opening game of the tournament and one goal that stood out was scored by the Blue Tigers’ 21-year-old attacking midfielder Anirudh Thapa who lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom and between two Changsuek defenders into the goal.

#27 – Eldor Shomurodov – Uzbekistan vs Oman

86′ GOAAALLL! UZB 2-1 OMA This came against the run of play as the two Uzbek substitutes combine and it’s Eldor Shomurodov who skipped past two defenders after a pass from Ikromjon Alibaev and slots it past the Oman goalkeeper!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UZBvOMA pic.twitter.com/fCCF8PqQyP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

Shmourodov was one of the revelation of the tournament scoring four goals in the tournament, but his goal against Oman where he dribbled past Omani defenders to fire his team’s winner in the 85th minute of the game.

#26 – Sardar Azmoun – IR Iran vs Vietnam

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 0-2 IR Iran – Sardar Azmoun(69′)

FC Zenit St Petersburg’s latest signing Sardar Azmoun was one of the driving forces for IR Iran in the Asian Cup as they reached the semifinals and he was at the top of his game against Southeast Asian champions Vietnam scoring both the goals in a 2-0 win. But his second of the night makes our Top 30 goals list.

#25 – Mohammed Al-Muslami – Oman vs Turkmenistan

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Oman 3-1 Turkmenistan (Mohammad Al-Musalami 90+3′)

Oman were leading 2-1 against Turkmenistan, but Mohammed Al-Musalami’s towering header in the dying moments of the game that ensured Oman progressed to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

#24 – Bassam Al-Rawi – Qatar vs Iraq

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 Iraq – Bassam Al-Rawi (62′)

This was one of the best free kick goals in the tournament. Things were tight between Qatar and Iraq in the Round of 16, but it was centre-back Bassam Al-Rawi who decided the fixture with a belter of a free kick in the second half.

#23 – Vitalij Lux – Kyrgyz Republic vs Philippines

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Kyrgyz Republic 1-0 Philippines (Vitalij Lux 24′)

It was a one man show on the closing day in Group C as Kyrgyz Republic thrashed AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinalists Philippines 3-1. And it was Vitalij Lux who scored all three of the goals for the Central Asians with his finish for the first goal making it to the 23rd position in our list.

#22 – Abdulhaziz Hatem – Qatar vs Korea Republic

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 0-1 Qatar – Abdulaziz Hatem (78′)

The goal that killed Korea Republic’s hopes in the Asian Cup was scored by Qatar midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem — his low drive from distance curling away from the goalkeeper before bulging the back of the net

#21 – Nguyen Cong Phuong – Vietnam vs Jordan

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan 1-1 Vietnam – Nguyen Cong Phuong (51′)

The all-important goal that levelled the scores in Vietnam’s last 16 tie with Jordan was scored by forward Nguyen Cong Phuong. The young striker’s positioning inside the box to meet Nguyen Trong Hoang’s cross from the right was top quality and makes it to the 21st spot on our list.