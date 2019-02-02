Qatar’s Akram Afif dedicates AFC Asian Cup 2019 win to former teammate who died from cancer

Qatar’s Akram Afif who played a key role in helping the Maroon lift their first-ever AFC Asian Cup on Friday has dedicated the prestigious trophy as well the winners’ medal to his former teammate who passed away after a battle with cancer.

Akram provided 10 assists in the tournament — six more than any other player — as Iran lifted the continual championship trophy defeating Japan 3-1 in the final held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

And after the game, the 22-year-old Akram posted on his social media profile that he is dedicating both the Asian Cup trophy as well as the winners’ medal to his former Aspire Academy and Qatar U-20 teammate Serigne Abdou Thiem.

سيرجن عبدو كان حلمنا نكون ابطال اسيا بيوم من الايام واليوم ابي اقولك جبنا اسيا لك ياخوي واني اهديك الكاس والميداليه الذهبيه اشتقت لك ياخوي ( الله يرحمك ) 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/VWIUCZIWuz — Akram Afíf اگرم عفيف (@akramafif_) February 2, 2019

Serigne, a defender who played for Qatar Stars League outfit Al Khor, had lost his battle with cancer in 2016 at the young age of 21. The defender was among the group of stars who were tipped to take Qatar to the next level and was an U-20 international playing eight times for the Maroons.

“Serigne Abdou, our dream was to be the champions of Asia one day and today I will tell you the Asia is yours brother,” Akram wrote in the heartfelt post. “I will dedicate the Cup and the gold medal to you. I miss you my brother (God have mercy on you),” the Villarreal winger added.