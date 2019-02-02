AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan leave ‘Thank you’ note in spotless dressing room after defeat to Qatar in final

Japan might have finished second-best in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final to Qatar, but the Samurai Blue have proved their class by leaving their dressing room at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi spotless!

Japan, champions in the competition for a record four times, were beaten 3-1 by a young Qatar side. Almoez Ali scored the opener in the first half before Abdulaziz Hatem doubled their advantage before halftime.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-2 Qatar – Abdulaziz Hatem (27′)

Takumi Minamino gave Japan a lifeline in the 69th minute when he scored to make it 2-1, however an Akram Afif penalty sealed the result for the Maroons in the dying minutes of the semifinal fixture.

Japan leave the #AsianCup2019 dressing room spotless with thank you message in English, Arabic and Japanese! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RfiVyoMumd — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) February 2, 2019

Though disappointed in the night, Japan proved their class when they cleaned their dressing room and left it neat and tidy before leaving the stadium.

And not just that, they also left a ‘Thank you’ note for to the country that had hosted them for the past one month or so in three languages — English, Arabic and Japanese.

Well done, Samurai Blue!