AFC Asian Cup 2019: I don’t know how to describe this feeling – Qatar’s Abdelkarim Hassan

2019 AFC Asian Men’s Footballer of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan was lost for words after he helped Qatar win the AFC Asian Cup 2019 by defeating Japan 3-1 in the final at Abu Dhabi.

Abdelkarim started as the left-back for Qatar who were making their first appearance in the final of the AFC Asian Cup and was one of the more experienced players for the Maroons who were the fourth-youngest squad in the 17th edition of the tournament.

And the 25-year-old said that it was the biggest achievement he could possibly achieve in his footballing career.

“For me, this achievement is enough. It is everything as I am part of this historic achievement for the nation,” the Al-Sadd star told the-AFC.com.

“To be honest, it is a feeling that I don’t know how to describe. It is as if we are in a dream but praise be to God, the dream has become reality. I want to congratulate the Qatari people and my teammates on achieving this historic triumph for the nation on the continental level,” he said.

“I also want to thank my teammates for their massive efforts [in the final], especially as Japan are a strong team, as you saw from the pressure they put us under but I want to thank the players for enduring that pressure and being determined throughout the 90 minutes,” Abdelkarim added.