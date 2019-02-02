AFC Asian Cup 2019: We are returning to Doha with the trophy – Qatar captain Hassan Al-Haydos jubilant

Qatar captain Hassan Al-Haydos has expressed his delight at winning his country’s first-ever continental championship title after defeating Japan 3-1 in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final on Friday.

Al-Haydos, a veteran for the Maroons, having appeared in three Asian Cup campaigns for the nation, said nothing compares to the success.

“Praise be to God. I think this was the most important game in my life, in the most important tournament of my footballing career,” the 28-year-old told the-AFC.com after the game.

“Of course, I want to thank the boys, who were great throughout the tournament, the coaching staff and the management, all the officials in Qatar,” he said.

Qatar fans celebrate first Asian Cup success

“I think everyone had confidence in us from the start. We didn’t disappoint them and we are returning to Doha with the Cup,” Al-Haydos added.

The forward had won the AFC Champions League with his club side Al-Sadd FC, but Al-Haydos said that winning the two continental are two different experiences.

“Frankly, there’s a big difference [between the Asian Cup and AFC Champions League]. Winning a championship with the national team has a different emotion to it. The happiness is there for everyone in the country,” he said.