AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan captain Maya Yoshida looking ahead despite final defeat to Qatar

Japan captain Maya Yoshida has said that the Samurai Blue should learn from their defeat to Qatar in the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in order to be successful in future competitions.

Japan were upstaged by Felix Sanchez’s Qatar who ran out 3-1 winners in the final held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi and lifted their first-ever continental title.

However, Yoshida, who was deemed by the referee to have handled the ball inside the penalty area leading to a penalty and Qatar’s third goal, said that the young Japan side, under Hajime Moriyasu, should learn form the experience and look forward to upcoming challenges.

Final defeat a ‘huge disappointment’ – Japan captain Yoshida

“Our first target is, of course, to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and then get over the wall at which we were stopped last time, the Round of 16. That is an objective for Japanese football,” said Yoshida after the game.

“In order to do that we have the the 2019 Copa America coming up [in June] and then in the autumn the World Cup qualifiers, and we have to make sure we learn from this defeat,” the Southampton defender said.

“We have to capitalise upon this experience looking ahead to what comes next. Of course I’m disappointed, but we have to look forward,” he added.



Talking about the final itself, Yoshida said he felt a sense of regret and unease during the 90 minutes of football against the young Qatar side.

“We didn’t start the game well. More than anything I had the sense that this kind of thing could happen. We had played really well against [IR] Iran and then when we watched the game between UAE and Qatar, we really felt we had a big chance,” he said.

“As captain, I feel a sense of regret and unease that I wasn’t able to ensure that as a team we kept that feeling in check. For the first and second goals we conceded from a player right in front of me, and I really feel a big sense of regret that I wasn’t able to lead the team to the title,” Yoshida added.