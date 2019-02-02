Qatar bankrolled IR Iran’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign, reveals coach Carlos Queiroz

In a shocking revelation, IR Iran’s outgoing coach Carlos Queiroz has revealed that Team Melli’s participation at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 was only possible due to the financial aid provided by the Qatar Football Association!

Lack of financial assistance from the Iran government towards the national football team has been an issue over the years, but the true extend of it has become apparent after Queiroz’s interview for local television has gone viral after their semifinal exit from the continental championship.

“If it was not for the QFA, we would have nothing! This camp would not be possible. The preparation and the friendlies — not possible. They paid for everything,” Queiroz, who’s contract with Iran ended after the Asian Cup, is heard saying in the video clip.

“Our last game — they paid for the stadium, pitch and both the teams. Qatar paid for everything because Iran have nothing — Zero!” said the former Real Madrid manager in the interview.

“A lot of bad feelings in this moment. I needed to work to keep this team, players and staff together. The reality is it is not easy. We cannot pretend that there is no problem — There are problems for everybody,” he said.

Iran who haven’t won the Asian Cup for 43 years had reached the semifinals of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, but lost out to eventual runners-up Japan 3-0 after a disastrous second half performance.

Queiroz, who has been in charge of Team Melli since 2011, will vacate his position as the Iran head coach after the Asian Cup exit.