AFC Asian Cup 2019: Photo emerges of Qatar stars from youth academy following their title run

Highlights – Japan vs Qatar

Qatar surprised everyone with their steady and consistent performance throughout the recently-concluded AFC Asian Cup 2019.

They were impressive from the start and showed great offence and defence as they scored a whopping 19 goals and only conceded once.

En route to a convincing 3-1 victory over four-time champions Japan, Qatar have now cemented themselves as champions of the region.

A photo recently surfaced showing that Qatar players’ talents have come from years of hard work and persistence – with four players highlighted in a tweet by @QFootLive.

#Qatar‘s #AsianCup2019 win is an achievement forged at @Aspire_Academy Can you spot Tarek Salman, Akram Afif, Salem Al Hajri and Yousuf Hassan in this Aspire team photo from circa 10+ years ago? 😇🇶🇦 (via @DRMOHDALSA3DI ) pic.twitter.com/BqYSmUiyK0 — QFootLive (@QFootLive) February 1, 2019

Players Tarek Salman, Akram AFif, Salem Al Hajri and Yousuf Hassan are products of the Aspire Academy and the lessons they’ve learned through these played a major role in their success.

Now, Qatar have their sights on the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they’ll be hosting but the team also knows they have the squad to make a few surprises along the way.