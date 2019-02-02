AFC Asian Cup 2019: Coach Felix Sanchez could lose his job despite taking Qatar to historic title – Reports

We made history – Qatar coach Felix Sanchez after shock Asian Cup win

Qatar recently won their first ever AFC Asian Cup 2019 after defeating Asian heavyweights Japan 3-1 in the final.

It was an incredible match where Qatar started off well and finished things off just as strong to put the game beyond reach.

The final only highlighted just how impressive Qatar were in the AFC Asian Cup as they scored an impressive 19 goals while only conceding one – and it was in the final.

However, despite this, there are still news that head coach Felix Sanchez may not be a lock to coach Qatar in the future.

Plenty of rumours that Qatar may look to replace Felix Sanchez with a bigger name ahead of the World Cup. I’d argue, any nation in the world should try and replace their current coach with him! — Martin Lowe (@plasticpitch) February 1, 2019



In preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which Qatar are hosting, they might be looking for big-named players to bring them forward and help them compete against the best in the world.

However, many argue what Sanchez has done for Qatar and keeping him should be he priority.