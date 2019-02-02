AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan praise Qatar after monumental win

Highlights – Japan vs Qatar

Despite failing to win their fifth AFC Asian Cup title after losing to Qatar, Japan admitted that their rivals were simply better in their final clash.

Qatar beat the Samurai Blue 3-1 to lift the title for the first time in history as Japan could not contain the early pressure put on by their opponents in the final match-up.

Takumi Minamino scored Japan’s only goal as it gave a glimpse of a possible comeback, but Qatar dashed all hopes when they scored their third.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu spoke to AFC and shared his thoughts, revealing that Qatar had the quality and deserved to be champions.

“Our goal was obviously to win the title for our fans, and I feel disappointed that that we could not deliver the win for the people of Japan,” he said.

“It is my responsibility that my players could not show their strength on the pitch. You saw how we started the game, we could not get into our rhythm and there was a mismatch in the systems between Qatar and Japan.

“However, I always believe the winning team [of any tournament] is the strongest one and, in those terms, Qatar were the better side.

“It did not come as a surprise to me because we knew Qatar can have a tight defence as well as strength in attack. They had a quick attack and they can also move the ball and create chances. I think the head coach is building a very good team for the FIFA World Cup in 2022.”

Despite coming short of the title, Moriyasu believes that this bodes well for the young Japanese side as they experience top competition.

“The goal when we came here was to be champions, so obviously I am disappointed.

“I am, however, proud of how we have developed. Coming into the competition, we wanted to have a team that was a blend of both young and experienced players.

“I want to thank the more senior players who have helped the younger ones [in the squad], and I now want the youngsters to retain their hunger to improve.

“The seven matches we have played at the AFC Asian Cup have been against different teams and styles which has also helped us improve as a side.

“I think this tournament will form the base from which we can build a team for the future and I want our staff and players to be proud of what we have achieved here.”