AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar coach praises team following triumph

We made history – Qatar coach Felix Sanchez after shock Asian Cup win

With a big 3-1 victory over Japan in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final, Qatar have cemented themselves as the best in Asia this year and secured their first title in the competition.

Almoez Ali, Abdelaziz Hatim and Akram Afif found the back of the net as the Qatari men were not to be denied in the final and Qatar coach Felix Sanchez praised his team for their efforts.

Speaking to AFC , Sanchez revealed: “Today we made history, we made history for our country so we need to be proud of our achievement.

“It’s more proof that with hard work and commitment and working as a team you can reach very good results.

“This is one step more to continue developing the team to play in another tournament in the summer and to be ready in 2022 to represent Qatar.”

Against the four-time champions, Qatar put their foot on the pedal and pushed the pace as much as they could. Sanchez was quick to praise Japan but believed they could finish the job.

“We played against a top quality team, not in Asia but the world, so a result in a game like this is a huge, huge result for us,” said Sanchez.

“We started the first 10 minutes well, we had control and we played fantastic and after 30 minutes we had two goals. The team played very good. Japan, of course, is a very offensive team and they changed their strategy. They were very offensive, but once again the team showed we are very solid.”

“The commitment of the players in the defensive phase of the game was very good but in the second half, for the first 25 minutes, they were putting us inside so we were defending. They put us there, but the team were very solid and we conceded a goal but they showed how strong are these players.

“They know how to face the game when they don’t have the ball and we could score the third one and it was very deserved. I’m very happy for everyone in Qatar and this group of players, who are amazing.”