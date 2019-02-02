Watch: All 9 goals that Almoez Ali scored for Qatar at the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Almoez Ali broke Ali Daei’s record of most goals in an AFC Asian Cup tournament by scoring 9 goals and powering his team through a flawless tournament.

Ali was a constant menace for opposition teams throughout the tournament, as he notched up goals for fun including 4 in a single game against North Korea.

He began his goalscoring exploits against Lebanon in the first group stage match day, and never looked back after that.

ICYMI: After some good work by Abdelkarim Hassan and Akram Afif, forward Almoez Ali was left with the simplest of tasks; one he did with ease to seal Qatar's win over Lebanon.#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #QATvLIB pic.twitter.com/MBnIi7BqIf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 9, 2019

In the second match against North Korea, he pumped in 4 goals and also broke the record for shortest time taken to score 4 in a single match.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: DPR Korea 0-1 Qatar – Almoez Ali (9′)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: DPR Korea 0-2 Qatar – Almoez Ali (11′)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: DPR Korea 0-4 Qatar – Almoez Ali (55′)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: DPR Korea 0-5 Qatar – Almoez Ali (60′)

He then doubled up against Saudi Arabia in Qatar’s final group game, in a display which had guest pundit Jose Mourinho purring. Mourinho felt that he had tremendous composure in front of goal and at just 22, could really go on to be an ‘interesting player’ in the future.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: KSA 0-1 QAT (Almoez Ali 45+1′)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: KSA 0-2 QAT (Almoez Ali 80′)

The next two matches for Qatar, against Iraq and South Korea in the round of 16 and quarter finals, were quiet affairs for the young striker, but he roared into life in the semifinals and the finals – when it mattered.

He scored a brilliant long range goal against UAE to put Qatar 2-0 up in the match against the UAE.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 2-0 UAE – Almoez Ali (37′)

And the overhead kick in the finals against Japan to open the scoring was, arguably, the goal of the tournament for its sheer sense of occasion.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Qatar – Almoez Ali (12′)