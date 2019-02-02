AFC Asian Cup 2019: 10 things you need to know about golden boot winner Almoez Ali of Qatar

Qatar were crowned champions of Asia for the first time in their history as they defeated four-time champions Japan 3-1 in the final of AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Friday.

And much of the credit for the incredible milestone should go to their young striker Almoez Ali who netted nine goals throughout the tournament to give Felix Sanchez and his teammates the Asian Cu title.

But who exactly is this 22-year-old who a few wanted banned before the final against Japan? Here are 10 things you should know about Almoez.

1) Almoez was born in Sudan

Qatar’s newest national hero was ironically not born in Qatar. Instead, Almoez was born in Khartoum, the capital and largest city of Sudan, on August 16, 1996.

2) Moving to Qatar as a child

However, he would soon move continents to Qatar as a young child. It was in the Middle Eastern country that Almoez started out as a footballer Al-Mesaimeer FC when he was seven years old.

3) Finishing touches at the Aspire Academy

Much of the credit for the footballer Almoez has turned out to be today should go to the Aspire Academy — the mega project launched in 2004. Almoez was part of one of the early batches of the academy and spent close to seven years at the academy where he developed tremendously as a footballer.

4) Move to Europe

The young attacker was already standing out among his peers and Almoez soon earned a move to KAS Eupen, the Belgian top division club also owned by the Aspire Academy, where he underwent further youth training. In 2015, Almoez signed his first professional contract with Austrian club LASK Linz scoring once in seven appearances for them. The following year, he moved to Spanish third division side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa before retuning to Qatar towards the end of 2016.

5) Golden Boot winner at AFC U-23 Championship

Almoez’s first major international break came in the U-23 level where he took Qatar to a third-placed finish in the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship under coach Felix Sanchez. Almoez scored six goals I the tournament including in the semifinals against Vietnam. However, a brace from Nguyen Quang Hai took the game to penalties where they lost 3-4. Almoez’s consolation was the golden boot award he won for the half a dozen goals he scored at China.

6) Qatar’s all-time leading goalscorer at Asian Cup

AFC Asian Cup 2019: KSA 0-1 QAT (Almoez Ali 45+1′)

Almoez scored seven goals in three group stage matches of the Asian Cup 2019 including four in Qatar’s 6-0 rout of DPR Korea. In doing so, he became the all-time record goalscorer for Qatar in the Asian Cup breaking Mansour Muftah’s previous record which was five goals.

7) Almost getting banned for the final

Almoez’s participation in Friday’s final was under a shadow of doubt after hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) whom Qatar had thrashed 4-0 in the semifinals approached the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) claiming the striker along with centre-back Bassam Al-Rawi were ineligible to represent their nation at the Asian Cup. However, the AFC dismissed UAE FA’s plea and allowed the duo to participate in the final against Japan.

8) Breaking Iran great Ali Daei’s long-standing record

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Qatar – Almoez Ali (12′)

IR Iran’s legendary striker Ali Daei had scored eight goals in a single Asian Cup tournament back in 1996 and it had remained as the best individual goals haul in the Asian Cup for the past 23 years. However, with a magnificent overhead kick that gave Qatar the lead in the final against Japan, Almoez crossed out that record and wrote his name into the record books. Almoez became the player to score the most number of goals in a single Asian Cup tournament.

9) Emerging as the top scorer and MVP in 17th Asian Cup

He not only took the golden boot and Asian Cup trophy home by scoring the nine goals, but was also presented with the award for the Most Valuable Player of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. What a tournament this young man has had!

10) He has the future in his hands!

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Players of Day 9: ALMOEZ ALI & AKRAM AFIF

Watching Almoez play and bang in all the goals, it is sometimes difficult to believe that the Qatari is still only 22 years of age. In his fledgling career, he has already taken his country to their greatest ever achievement in their football history. World will be watching the next steps of the striker, but Almoez only has a bright future to look ahead to!