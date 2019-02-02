AFC Asian Cup |

Fans lambast VAR as it deals Japan a killer blow in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 finals against Qatar

VAR stole the headlines for the wrong reasons yet again, as a controversial penalty was awarded to Qatar with the match in the balance, that sealed the finals in their favour.

The 83rd minute penalty that Qatar was awarded with the match poised intriguingly at 2-1 and pointing to a grandstand finish, all but killed the winds in the Japanese sails.

However, it was VAR that prompted the call from the referee, as Maya Yoshida was adjudged to have intentionally handballed to block Abdelkarim Hassan’s header upon review.

Many fans – and the commentator on TV – had a completely different view though.

If only that penalty hadn’t been given, would the match still have ended in favour of Qatar? It’s too late to find out, but that didn’t stop the footballing world from giving VAR an absolute rollicking on social media.

