Fans lambast VAR as it deals Japan a killer blow in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 finals against Qatar

VAR stole the headlines for the wrong reasons yet again, as a controversial penalty was awarded to Qatar with the match in the balance, that sealed the finals in their favour.

The 83rd minute penalty that Qatar was awarded with the match poised intriguingly at 2-1 and pointing to a grandstand finish, all but killed the winds in the Japanese sails.

However, it was VAR that prompted the call from the referee, as Maya Yoshida was adjudged to have intentionally handballed to block Abdelkarim Hassan’s header upon review.

Many fans – and the commentator on TV – had a completely different view though.

If only that penalty hadn’t been given, would the match still have ended in favour of Qatar? It’s too late to find out, but that didn’t stop the footballing world from giving VAR an absolute rollicking on social media.

VAR is a tool for you to review, but the referee has to understand the game. Whether it’s a foul, it’s intentional. You still need a football brain n understanding of the game is crucial. #AsianCupFinal #JPNvQAT — FarkhanYasin (@farkhan_yasin) February 1, 2019

Very disappointment loss by Japan. But more disappointment is the fact VAR decided the game. Poor Yoshida. Qatar was fantastic and congrats to them.#daihyo #AsianCup2019 #JPNvQAT — YT (@ytsubom1105) February 1, 2019

the worst worst worst VAR decision I have seen #JPNvQAT @afcasiancup where do you get such hopeless ref from?@jfa_samuraiblue hard luck, truly feel for you guys — Sachin Tiwari (@sachin7RT) February 1, 2019

Agony of Doha, actually-playing-Qatar edition. Beyond some very questionable personnel moves from Moriyasu, Japan's long-standing issues of being rather one-paced and a lack of dynamism come to the fore again. And handball calls need looking into in the age of VAR. #JPNvQAT — Shane HD (@Hirald0) February 1, 2019

Hi @TheIFAB. Could You please advise on the following handball? Penalty was given upon VAR review. Question is, rules say it has to be intentional handball. How is international defined? #AsianCup2019final #JPNvQAT pic.twitter.com/8iUgyZ2l2m — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) February 1, 2019

I’d say it’s a problem with the rules rather than VAR or the refs. The rules simply state that handball has to be intentional. Not that clear to me. Allows for too much scope for interpretation. #AsianCup2019 #JPNvQAT — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) February 1, 2019

It was a great final until the referee decided to look at the VAR. 20 million people at home can see it wasn’t an intentional handball…🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️#AsianCup2019 #JPNvQAT — AlifRez (@AlifRobbie) February 1, 2019

F*ing decision from the referee after #VAR That hand was not intentional, plain & simple. Partiality at display. #JPNvQAT #QatarvsJapan — म.प. (@Mp_679) February 1, 2019

#JPNvQAT wow, VAR was supposed to prevent mistakes but all I see it get used for is making sure the preferred team wins. It's like the world cup final all over again. Referee should be ashamed of himself! Oil money goes far as we know in the #EPL. Hidoi! Taihen! Ganbare Nippon!!! — MTP62 (@missthepenny62) February 1, 2019

Bring on the #VAR pasting, girls and boys. terrible call from the video referral. No chance Yoshida had his hand there voluntarily. Never a penalty. The gap between referring and football keeps growing. Should start by subjecting refs to press conferences. #AsianCup2019 #JPNvQAT — Siddhanth Aney (@siddhanthaney) February 1, 2019

and it looks like the 3 referees in the VAR booth were arguing with each other about whether it was worth a review or not.#AsianCupFinal#JPNvQAT — Kazonaki (@kazonis) February 1, 2019

Qatar doing really well to be leading in the AFC Asian Cup, but Japan been screwed over by that penalty call using VAR. Just when they were pushing for an equalizer. #JPNvQAT #AFCAsianCup2019 — Suvash Thapa (@UnitedNep) February 1, 2019

It's not a penalty but you just knew the referee would give it as soon as the VAR referral came into play #JPNvQAT — Roar Talk (@RoarObsession) February 1, 2019

It was a dead certainty that VAR would surface to influence the final in a negative way.#AsianCupFinal#JPNvQAT — Kazonaki (@kazonis) February 1, 2019

What an afternoon of football. The best game in the tournament so far.

It has everything in it. This VAR….. PFFFF!! #JPNvQAT — Uri Levy (@Levyninho) February 1, 2019

That wasn’t a penalty! bad VAR call it was unintentional handball. It would have been a different outcome if they didn’t concede the 3rd goal . But congrats to Qatar. — James Manchester United (@Kingwaga1) February 1, 2019

Qatar wins the Asian Cup. FIFA likely breaking out Champaign. Breakout star Almoez Ali grabs the headlines. VAR has its most significant impact on a major final yet. — Duane Rollins (@24thminute) February 1, 2019

I really don't think that's how VAR should be used, Asian Cup Final Ref. — Muhajjir Esyaputra (@esya7) February 1, 2019

did the ref really call this 'hand-ball' instead of 'ball-to-hand'??? i am done with VAR. failed system — TouKL'ouTou (@tou_sone_afc) February 1, 2019