Watch: Qatar players celebrate after winning AFC Asian Cup 2019

Qatar created history by winning the AFC Asian Cup 2019, their first-ever Asian Cup title after defeating Asian powerhouse Japan 3-1 in the final played at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Almoez Ali opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a wonder goal, worthy of an Asian Cup final-like occasion. This was his ninth goal of the tournament, and he broke Iran legend Ali Daei’s record of eight goals in one edition, which he achieved in the 1996 edition of the tournament.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Qatar – Almoez Ali (12′)

Abdelaziz Hatim then doubled their lead with a curler from the edge of the box, into the top corner of Shuichi Gonda’s goal. Qatar went into the half-time with a seemingly healthy 2-0 lead but Japan came out roaring in the second half.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-2 Qatar – Abdulaziz Hatem (27′)

After sustained pressure, the Blue Samurai finally got a goal back in the 69th minute through Takumi Minamino. But when it seemed Japan might build up a comeback in Abu Dhabi, VAR came into play.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-2 Qatar – Takumi Minamino (69′)

The ball hit Maya Yoshida’s hand, VAR was referred to and the referee awarded the Maroons a penalty which Akram Afif converted to give Qatar a comfortable lead.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-3 Qatar – Akram Afif (83′)

Winning their first-ever Asian Cup, the Qatari players were visibly happy after the full-time whistle, and deservedly so!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar stars celebrate at full time whistle