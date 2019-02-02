AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar coach Felix Sanchez wants Xavi to predict all their matches

Qatar made history as they lifted their first ever AFC Asian Cup trophy, and their coach Felix Sanchez was visibly excited after the final against Japan.

He was so excited in fact, that he had a special bit of love for Xavi Hernandez, who correctly predicted before the tournament that Qatar would win the whole thing.

In his post-match interview following the win, Felix Sanchez admitted that he now wanted the Barcelona legend to predict all his side’s matches since he was correct this time.

“I am going to call Xavi so that he can predict all our next games”, he said.

Xavi had even predicted that Japan would make the final against Qatar, and has been the talk of town for his outrageous yet perfect predictions.