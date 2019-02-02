AFC Asian Cup |

Congratulations pour in as Qatar defeat Japan 3-1 to win the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Qatar had the beating of Japan to win their first AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament and congratulations poured in from the footballing fraternity.

Qatar’s third goal, which came about due to a slightly controversial VAR decision, didn’t put a dampener on the celebrations as congratulations from the world over poured in on Twitter for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions Qatar.

7 matches played, 7 matches won, with 19 goals scored and only 1 conceded – that too in the finals.

Qatar were well and truly deserved winners, with Almoez Ali breaking Ali Daei’s record of most goals in an Asian Cup tournament and Akram Hassan Afif playing just as key a role with 10 assists and 1 goal.

They played some stupendous football at times and defeated teams like South Korea, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Japan en route to winning the tournament.

And the fans were nothing but congratulatory towards the young team for their achievements.

 

Comments