Congratulations pour in as Qatar defeat Japan 3-1 to win the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Qatar had the beating of Japan to win their first AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament and congratulations poured in from the footballing fraternity.

Qatar’s third goal, which came about due to a slightly controversial VAR decision, didn’t put a dampener on the celebrations as congratulations from the world over poured in on Twitter for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions Qatar.

7 matches played, 7 matches won, with 19 goals scored and only 1 conceded – that too in the finals.

Qatar were well and truly deserved winners, with Almoez Ali breaking Ali Daei’s record of most goals in an Asian Cup tournament and Akram Hassan Afif playing just as key a role with 10 assists and 1 goal.

They played some stupendous football at times and defeated teams like South Korea, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Japan en route to winning the tournament.

And the fans were nothing but congratulatory towards the young team for their achievements.

#Qatar has won his first major trophy, what a achievement and they did it. They've put lots of efforts to develop football in their country and now it's paid off. Congratulations @QFA_EN #QatarvsJapan #JPNvQAT #AsianCupFinal #AsianCup2019 @CrosbyNicky @AndyKerrtv — Gorgui Moussa (@kingalias91) February 1, 2019

Congrats Qatar. Too good all tournament. Some great goals, inc first two in the final, and only conceded once. Third goal was clear handball so a definite penalty. Intent can't be known so it's irrelevant. It wasn't blatant so yellow card was wrong. #JPNvQAT 1-3 #AsianCupFinal — Socceroo Realm (@socceroorealm) February 1, 2019

Minamino’s razor-sharp instincts gave Japan hope midway through the 2nd half, but Akram Afif’s cool pen late on won it for The Maroons. No denying it was an extremely harsh handball call vs Yoshida, but Qatar ran out deserved victors & are worthy champions. #AsiaCup2019 #JPNvQAT — James Walsh (@Jarvybigtweets) February 1, 2019

Well disappointed for 1-3 loss in the end of #AsianCupFinal

Full credit to Qatar.@jfa_samuraiblue just couldnt score and the VAR decision was the nail in the coffin.

Just not our night but proud for the team. #JPNvQAT #asiancup2019 #daihyo #王座奪還 — Yoshi Shimada (@yoshinori25) February 1, 2019

Congrats to Qatar for winning the final. Japan very frustrating in the final third and Qatar put away their chances. A shame that the eligibility cloud hangs over arguably their two best players. #JPNvQAT #AsianCup2019 — Janakin (@janakinfc) February 1, 2019

FT | Japan 1-3 Qatar

QATAR WIN THE ASIAN CUP IN THEIR FIRST FINAL APPEARANCE

Japan lose their first #AsianCupFinal and it's a deserved result. Japan just weren't in it enough while Qatar were rampant

in the first half hour.

Congratulations Qatar!#asiancup2019 #JPNvQAT #Daihyo — Ryan Steele (ライアン) (@Steelinho) February 1, 2019

Not in the wildest of dreams did I think that Qatar could be the #AFCAsianCup2019 champions at the start of this tournament. Half way into the final, that's exactly what it looks like. What a story! @afcasiancup #QatarvsJapan #JPNvQAT — Sriram Madhavan (@sriram_madhavan) February 1, 2019

When you knock out Japan & Korea and humiliate KSA, you probably deserve the trophy.#AsianCupFinal#JPNvQAT — Kazonaki (@kazonis) February 1, 2019

Qatar won all seven of its games to pick up the #AsianCup2019 🏆 and they only conceded one goal. And to boast the tournament's top scorer in Almoez Ali, who has nine. Wow, just wow. #ItsComingHome #JPNvQAT #قطر_اليابان — فيصل عيدروس (@faisaledroos) February 1, 2019

Qatar are Asian Cup Champions for the first time ever! They beat Japan 3-1. Its the only goal they have conceded in the whole tournament. A 608-minute shutout streak in the tournament. #AsianCupFinal #JPNvQAT — Arjun Namboothiri (@ArjunNamboo) February 1, 2019

#AsianCup2019 #JPNvQAT Qatar makes history by winning the Asian Cup for the 1st time ever after defeating Japan 3-1! — Mohammed H. Alghamdi (@CountMohammed) February 1, 2019

Brilliant display by Qatar 🇶🇦

To beat four-time #AsianCup winners Japan in front of a hostile UAE crowd is a testament to how far this country has come in the world of football #ItsComingHome #AsianCup2019 #JPNvQAT #قطر_اليابان — فيصل عيدروس (@faisaledroos) February 1, 2019

Xavi wins the Asian Cup!! What a performance by the reincarnated octopus. #AsianCupFinal#JPNvQAT — Kazonaki (@kazonis) February 1, 2019

Qatar are the Champions of the Asian Cup against all odds! Football is indeed a beautiful game #JPNvQAT — 6'3 (@bond003_) February 1, 2019