AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 1-3 Qatar, Player Ratings

It was a shock heard around the world, as Qatar became the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Champions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a 3-1 triumph over Japan in the final.

It was a historic day indeed for all the Qatari players who only conceded one goal in the entire tournament, and did so in the final.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar crowned the Champions of Asia

Following an unbelievable game, here is how the players fared in this one.

Japan

GK: S. Gonda (5) Normally so reliable, Gonda was poor tonight, and perhaps should have done better for the first two goals.

DF: H. Sakai (5) Went in with poor challenges and picked up a yellow card. The first half wasn’t up to the mark.

DF: T. Tomiyasu (6) A great tournament overall, but faltered in the final and could not deal with Almoez Ali.

DF: M. Yoshida (5) Conceded a penalty and even earned a yellow for his efforts. Will be disappointed.

DF: Y. Nagatomo (6) Ran down the flank well in the second half, but wasn’t defensively tight.

MF: R. Doan (7) Had some influence but it wasn’t quite enough in the end.

MF: T. Shiotani (7) Came off late to help influence the game better.

MF: G. Shibasaki (6) Picked up a yellow and wasn’t at his flowing best.

MF: G. Haraguchi (6) Again had to come off because of lack of influence.

FW: Y. Osako (7) Not at his best at all, didn’t get enough on goal.

FW: T. Minamino (8) Smart finish and perhaps the only one Japan could depend on.

Substitutes

T. Inui (3) Came on very late and no impact.

J. Ito (4) Too little too late for Japan.

Y. Muto (6) Had an impact, but would have liked a goal.

Qatar

GK: S. Al Sheeb (8) Despite conceding a goal, he looked sharp as usual and deserved every clean sheet in this tournament.

DF: P. Correia (7) Made the right side his own and steamed across.

DF: B. Al-Rawi (8) Was solid and spectacular as usual at the back.

DF: B. Khoukhi (7) Was taken off for changing the tempo but a good outing nonetheless.

DF: T. Salman (8) Calm under pressure and made numerous clearing challenges.

DF: A. Hassan (7) Was good on the left and came forward well.

MF: H. Al Haydos (8) Gave a good account once more, and sealed the deal before being subbed.

MF: A. Madibo (8) Was tight in midfield and kept the passing fluid.

MF: A. Hatem (9) Could have scored two, but his first goal gave them breathing space.

FW: A. Afif (10) Deserves all the plaudits for his assists and a well taken penalty. A true star.

FW: A. Ali (9) Another brilliant talent and record breaker with his goal.

Substitutes

S. Al Hajri (6) Came on and gave solidity to the side defensively.

K. Boudiaf (6) Did his part-time job well.

A. Alaaeldin (1) Clear time-wasting move at the end.